Coca-Cola, PayPal, Valero: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 20

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said he likes Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He thinks it's ready to bounce of the $80 price level.

Tim Seymour is bullish on The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He sees it as a new company. He added that it's growing profits and it's breaking out.

Dan Nathan wouldn't buy The Coca-Cola Co because it's trading at 23 times its forward earnings and it has just rallied 10 percent in a straight line.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO).