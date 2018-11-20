Market Overview

Coca-Cola, PayPal, Valero: 'Fast Money' Picks For November 20

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 20, 2018 7:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said he likes Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He thinks it's ready to bounce of the $80 price level.

Tim Seymour is bullish on The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE: KO). He sees it as a new company. He added that it's growing profits and it's breaking out.

Dan Nathan wouldn't buy The Coca-Cola Co because it's trading at 23 times its forward earnings and it has just rallied 10 percent in a straight line.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO).

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Guy Adami Pete Najarian Tim Seymour

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

