This weekend's Barron's looks at some retailers that could be poised to thrive this holiday season.

Other featured articles offer where to find bargains in energy stocks and selections from a noted stock picker.

Also, the prospects for the iPhone maker, a bargain biotech and a food producer.

"Forget Amazon. These Retailers Are Set to Thrive This Holiday Season" by Jack Hough suggests that investors should be bullish on store chains with digital savvy like Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) and Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT), but cautious on retailers that do not have unique merchandise.

Andrew Bary's "Where to Find Bargains Among Oil and Natural-Gas Stocks" points out that investors have been shaken by concerns that demand for oil and natural gas will weaken as global growth slows. But are those concerns overblown? A recent market retreat has left many energy stocks looking appealing. Is Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) worth a look?

In "4 Stock Picks by an Early Fan of Apple" by Leslie P. Norton, portfolio manager David Pearl, one of the most accomplished stock pickers at Epoch Investment Partners, shares what he likes about CVS Health Corp (NYSE: CVS), Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) and others. And see how Pearl feels about the iPhone maker now.

Investors might want to wait a bit longer before jumping back into depressed Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock, according to "Why Apple's Stock Slide Could Continue" by Tae Kim. The last time the iPhone maker's product cycle disappointed, its stock fell more than 30 percent, the Barron's story points out. What are investors to do?

In Al Root's "Amgen Stock Is Cheap and Generates Loads of Cash," a case is made that fears about competition from biosimilars are more reflected in the share price of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) than its new products, legal protections and the funds available for buybacks and dividends. Is this biotech stock a remedy for tougher times?

"This Food Stock Has Room for Price Gains" by Vito J. Racanelli suggests that shares of TreeHouse Foods Inc. (NYSE: THS), a maker of private-label foods, have plenty of upside. Find out why restructuring-related costs could be hiding improving performance, and what that means for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG).

Also in this week's Barron's:

Whether the 401(k), now 40 years old, needs a refresh

Whether the slump in oil prices is signaling a recession

The financial toll of California's wildfires

Chances that the Federal Reserve decides not to raise rates

Investing for profits and social benefits

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

