The major U.S. indexes ended the past week modestly lower. It was a week in which oil extended its losing streak, fires in California claimed too many lives, Amazon finally selected its new headquarters, and investors were still deciding how they wanted to position themselves after the midterm elections.

Bulls

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Morgan Stanley: Buy The Dip In Apple," see which featured analyst believes that the pullback in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) is an overreaction and what is being overlooked.

"Cowen: Kohl's, Target, Tiffany Are Top Holiday Retail Picks" by Brett Hershman reveals why Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) and others are the best positioned headed into the holiday shopping period.

Jayson Derrick's "The Street Reacts To Home Depot's Q3 Beat" examines why Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is a "best-of-breed retailer" and why there might be further upside ahead for the home improvement stock.

In "Goldman Sachs Clears Airline Stocks For Takeoff," Wayne Duggan shows why one top analyst says it may finally be time to hop aboard airlines, including American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ: AAL).

Bears

"Longbow Research Says Apple's iPhone Story Is Showing Cracks" by Shanthi Rexaline points to cuts at Apple suppliers and signs of faltering demand in China as a sign of things to come for the iPhone maker.

One expert's bullish sentiment on tech stocks does not extend to Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB), according to Wayne Duggan's "Munster: There's Something 'Fundamentally Wrong' With Facebook."

In "Things Are Going From Bad To Worse For GE," Wayne Duggan looks at four concerns that are preventing a bullish stance on General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Jayson Derrick's "Argus: Don't Shop For JCPenney Stock" discusses why J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE: JCP) still carries "elevated risk" from both a technical and fundamental perspective.

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Analysts Take Rain Check On Nordstrom After 'Eh' Q3 Report," see why a bottom-line beat, better-than-expected gross margins and raised sales guidance were not enough for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN).

The expected revenue declines at Blue Apron Holdings Inc (NYSE: APRN) made one analyst cautious, says "Canaccord Downgrades Blue Apron After Meal Kit Service Sheds 71K Net Subscribers In Q3" by Brett Hershman.

