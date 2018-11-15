Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Blackstone, Tellurian And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that he doesn't want to recommend Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MCHP) as a buy.

First Data Corp (NYSE: FDC) reported a bad quarter, said Cramer. He added that the sell-off was probably overdone, but he wouldn't buy it because there are better picks out there.

Cramer is a buyer of Blackstone Group LP (NYSE: BX). He likes its dividend yield.

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ: TELL) has a very good setup, but Cramer likes Cheniere Energy Partners LP (NYSE: CQP) better.

Cramer is a buyer of Clean Harbors Inc (NYSE: CLH).