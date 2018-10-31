Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Boyd Gaming, Square And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) is cheap. He can see it trading higher, but he can't recommend it because there are other tech stocks he would rather own.

Instead of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A), Cramer would buy BP plc (NYSE: BP).

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is one of the ways to play the capitalist resurgence in Brazil, said Cramer. He is willing to support this idea, but he would be careful because of its recent move higher.

Cramer is a buyer of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO). He likes its dividend yield.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is down way too much, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to hold a long position in the name.

Cramer would buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). He isn't concerned about the departure of the CFO.

Cramer isn't a buyer of CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) because he sees problems ahead for the commercial real estate.