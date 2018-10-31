Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Boyd Gaming, Square And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 31, 2018 7:22am   Comments
Share:
Related
Shell Sells Stakes In Mukhaizna Field To Indian Oil
Credit Suisse Expects Fluor Corporation Will Be Boosted By Energy Sector Spending
It's A Good Time To Buy BP - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/30/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related STX
Benzinga's Week Ahead: Can Facebook, Apple Earnings Rescue The Stock Market?
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
It's A Good Time To Buy BP - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/30/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) is cheap. He can see it trading higher, but he can't recommend it because there are other tech stocks he would rather own.

Instead of Royal Dutch Shell plc ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A), Cramer would buy BP plc (NYSE: BP).

Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE: SAN) is one of the ways to play the capitalist resurgence in Brazil, said Cramer. He is willing to support this idea, but he would be careful because of its recent move higher.

Cramer is a buyer of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE: VLO). He likes its dividend yield.

Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) is down way too much, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to hold a long position in the name.

Cramer would buy Square Inc (NYSE: SQ). He isn't concerned about the departure of the CFO.

Cramer isn't a buyer of CBRE Group (NYSE: CBRE) because he sees problems ahead for the commercial real estate.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BP + BYD)

30 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Earnings Scheduled For October 30, 2018
BP's Q3 Earnings Preview
71 Biggest Movers From Friday
This Week In The Oil Market: Stocks Drag Down Oil, Hurricane Michael Triggers Shutdowns
Casino Stocks Post Muted Reaction To August Vegas Revenue Data
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on RDS.A
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday