Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included leaders in entertainment, tobacco and video games.

Bearish calls included a Detroit automaker and big box retailer.

Last week began with a mystery that could have geopolitical implications and the bankruptcy of an old-school retailer. Also, the founder of a tech giant died, cannabis became legal in Canada and worries about the U.S. budget deficit increased. Volatility in the markets continued, though the major U.S. indexes closed the week essentially flat.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

In "Bernstein Initiates On Tobacco Stocks: Philip Morris 'Leads The Way In The New Nicotine World'" Wayne Duggan reports on why one key analyst still likes Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) despite industry headwinds.

The risk-reward in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: MRVL) and estimates for the company are reasonable, an analyst said in "Marvell Holds Attractive Risk-Reward, BMO Says In Upgrade" by Shanthi Rexaline.

In Wayne Duggan's "Barclays Upgrades Disney On Streaming Service Optimism," see why one analyst said Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) will get the benefit of the doubt as it rolls out new initiatives.

Hannah Genig's "Oppenheimer Says Latest 'Call Of Duty' Game Positions Activision Blizzard For E-Sports Push" examines how Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has positioned itself for the future.

"Lululemon's Recent Pullback Creates Attractive Entry Point, Wedbush Says In Upgrade" by Brett Hershman reveals why Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) remains well-positioned despite shares falling with the market.

Bears

In "Morgan Stanley: Deceleration In China Could Leave Apple Services Revenue Below Consensus," Shanthi Rexaline examines how China seems to be emerging as an Achilles' heel for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL).

"7 Reasons Morgan Stanley Pulled Back On Ford" by Elizabeth Balboa looks at why Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is down by nearly one-third year-to-date — and one top analyst doesn't expect improvement.

Jayson Derrick's "KeyBanc Downgrades Netflix, Cites A Need For Stronger Revenue Growth" covers why one analyst's bullish stance on Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) has come to an end.

In Wayne Duggan's "Wall Street Divided On Buying The IBM Dip," see who is not so bullish on IBM (NYSE: IBM) in the wake of its disappointing Q3 earnings report.

The case for continued upside in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) is difficult to make, according to Jayson Derrick's "Credit Suisse Downgrades Home Depot, Lowe's On Reduced Upside Projections."

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

