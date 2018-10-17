Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On BlackRock, JetBlue And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 17, 2018 7:03am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is up too much. He prefers Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).

Cramer finds Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP) too risky, but he understands why are people attracted to it.

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) got hit on Tuesday and it's trading at its 52-week low, said Cramer. He would hold on to the stock because some of the best people on earth are working there.

In the airline sector, Cramer's first pick is United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: UAL). JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) is his fourth pick because it's too risky.

TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) is too speculative for Cramer. He would rather buy a high-quality name.

