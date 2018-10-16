Cronos, Discovery, FedEx, Solaredge: 'Fast Money' Picks For October 16

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a fantastic company. He added that it lost 25 percent recently, but he doesn't see any breakdown in its growth. He is a buyer.

Karen Finerman believes Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) has bottomed out. She would buy it.

Steve Grasso revealed he still has a long position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON).

Guy Adami is a buyer of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ: DISCA). He said the stock is breaking out.