Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Cronos, Discovery, FedEx, Solaredge: 'Fast Money' Picks For October 16

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 16, 2018 7:15am   Comments
Share:
Related FDX
The Week Ahead: Nike Earnings, FDA Debates E-Cig Industry, SurveyMonkey IPOs
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 21, 2018
Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 55: Why I Love Stock Market Corrections (Seeking Alpha)
Related SEDG
66 Biggest Movers From Friday
56 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a fantastic company. He added that it lost 25 percent recently, but he doesn't see any breakdown in its growth. He is a buyer.

Karen Finerman believes Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) has bottomed out. She would buy it.

Steve Grasso revealed he still has a long position in Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON).

Guy Adami is a buyer of DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC. Common Stock (NASDAQ: DISCA). He said the stock is breaking out.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Karen Finerman Steve Grasso Tim SeymourMedia Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DISCA + CRON)

42 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
10 Hottest Stocks From October 15, 2018
Prohibition Partners Projects $12B Latin American Cannabis Market By 2028
4 Major Market Opportunities For The Cannabis Industry
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
New Ways For Cannabis Companies To Raise Money
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on FDX
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Home Depot