Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Alibaba, Caterpillar And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 11, 2018 7:20am   Comments
Share:
Related CAG
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To Lower Wall Street Open
UBS: Buy The Weakness In Conagra Brands
ConAgra Brands Is A Buy At Current Price - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/10/18) (Seeking Alpha)
Related CAT
Caterpillar, Denbury, Northrop Grumman, Ross Stores, XLE: 'Halftime Report' Final Trades For Oct. 3
First Session After Rate Hike Seems To Have Investors Mulling Fed Comments
ConAgra Brands Is A Buy At Current Price - Cramer's Lightning Round (10/10/18) (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said  he's a buyer of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG).

If things keep heating up with China, Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) is going to trade lower, said Cramer. He added it's a good company, but he doesn't see an edge at the moment.

Cramer likes FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE). He explained its business is connected with North Korea, Russia and China.

A lot of people are concerned about a head and shoulders pattern in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE: BDX), but Cramer thinks the stock is fine. He is a buyer and if he had to buy 100 shares, he would buy 25 on Thursday.

Cramer thinks Loxo Oncology Inc (NASDAQ: LOXO) is a speculative stock. There are many high-quality names that traded lower on Wednesday so he would rather buy them.

Cramer is not recommending stocks from China because of the trading war. He is not a buyer of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad Money mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BDX + BABA)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Macro News Motivates Investor Moves In September's IMX Report
Investor Movement Index September Summary
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
KeyBanc: Starbucks Is A Buy Despite Recent Weakness
The Daily Biotech Pulse: TransEnterix's Positive Pre-Announcement, Merit Medical Opens Wallet, GW Pharma To Offer ADS Shares
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on CAG
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Mike Khouw's SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Trade

7 Stocks To Watch For October 11, 2018