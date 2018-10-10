On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Express Scripts Holding Co (NASDAQ: ESRX) is merging with CIGNA Corporation (NYSE: CI). Around 30 points ago, when the news was announced, Cramer said he's a buyer.

Instead of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT), Cramer would buy Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN). He explained that Lockheed has already moved.

Cramer thinks ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is a good stock. He also likes Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG).