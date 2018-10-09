Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Mastercard, Dell Technologies And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2018 6:41am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said this is a decent price level to get in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN). He thinks the quarter wasn't that bad.

After the recent decline in Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA), Cramer wanted to go to his charitable trust and tell the club members they should be thinking about the stock.

Cramer likes the cybersecurity stocks and he thinks his viewer is picking Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ: CYBR) at a good price level. If it drops another $2, he would buy it and get pretty big.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) was downgraded on Monday and Cramer would stay away from the stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE: VAC) has fallen out of favor because people might think it's a rate play, said Cramer. If it's a rate play and rates keep going higher, traders aren't going to make money in this stock.

Cramer likes TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ: TXMD) because he thinks it's a good spec.

Dell Technologies Inc (NYSE: DVMT) would be an exceptional buy if it could be purchased five points lower, said Cramer.

All the high-growth device stocks like Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) are now cooling down, said Cramer. He sees this as an opportunity.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

