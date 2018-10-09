Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Bristol-Myers, Disney, ETP, Paypal: 'Fast Money' Picks For October 9

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2018 6:37am   Comments
Share:
Related ETP
Insider Buys Of The Week: Energy Transfer Equity, Energy Transfer Partners, RH
Investors Try To Read The Trade Tea Leaves In The Latest IMX Report
Dividend Growth Portfolio 4th Quarter Letter To Investors (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIS
Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Disney, GE, Intel, PepsiCo And More
How Growth And Value ETFs Look After The Debut Of Communication Services
Quarterly Review Of DivGro: Q3 2018 (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP).

Carter Worth thinks Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is going to break out to new highs.

Dan Nathan sees Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) as an interesting stock to buy, if it drops a couple of bucks. He would be interested to buy it around $75.

Guy Adami would buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY).

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Dan Nathan Fast Money Guy Adami Tim SeymourMedia Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BMY + DIS)

Benzinga's Bulls & Bears Of The Week: Disney, GE, Intel, PepsiCo And More
How Growth And Value ETFs Look After The Debut Of Communication Services
Netflix Who? 3 Media Stocks That Look Like They're Back In Favor
9 Streaming Services With The Best Original Content
Having Some Ups And Downs: Market See-Saw Ride Seen Likely To Continue
From Facebook To Netflix: The S&P's Big Sector Shakeup, Explained
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on ETP
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Mastercard, Dell Technologies And More

44 Biggest Movers From Yesterday