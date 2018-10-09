Bristol-Myers, Disney, ETP, Paypal: 'Fast Money' Picks For October 9

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP).

Carter Worth thinks Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) is going to break out to new highs.

Dan Nathan sees Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) as an interesting stock to buy, if it drops a couple of bucks. He would be interested to buy it around $75.

Guy Adami would buy Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY).