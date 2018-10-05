Altria, CBS, IBM, Netflix: 'Fast Money' Picks For October 5
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Pete Najarian said he likes IBM Common Stock (NYSE: IBM) despite the downgrade. He thinks it's the right time to buy because the company is moving in the right direction.
Karen Finerman is a buyer of CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) on a tick up in football viewings.
Dan Nathan is a seller of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX). He said if the company misses on the number of subscribers in the next earnings report, it could trade back to its August lows.
Tim Seymour likes Altria Group Inc (NYSE: MO).
Posted-In: Dan Nathan Fast Money Final Trade Karen Finerman Pete Najarian Tim SeymourMedia Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.