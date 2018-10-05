Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Anheuser-Busch, Nektar, Walker & Dunlop And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 05, 2018 8:14am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said instead of Anheuser Busch Inbev NV (NYSE: BUD), he would buy Constellation Brands (NYSE: STZ).

Cramer would wait for a pullback of 7 to 10 percent in Alteryx Inc (NYSE: AYX), before buying the stock.

Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE: WD) doesn't have a good yield, but it's an inexpensive stock, said Cramer. He added that he can't see any reason to buy the stock.

Cramer would take profits in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS). He likes Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN) better.

Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE: JCI) has a series of bad quarterly earnings and a new CEO, said Cramer. He needs to see more from the company and he's not willing to recommend it at the moment.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) is a great speculative stock and it would be a mistake to sell it, thinks Cramer.

Cramer would buy Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN), if it drops to $335 or $340.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

