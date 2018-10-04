Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On AbbVie, Clorox, Sirius XM And More
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" that Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX) traded lower because interest rates went up. When it drops to $140, he would be a buyer.
Cramer is not a buyer of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI). He doesn't like the Pandora acquisition.
New Relic Inc (NYSE: NEWR) is a buy in the $80s price range, thinks Cramer.
Cramer is worried about AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), because of a competitive product from Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). He would start selling when it gets to $100.
Shotspotter Inc (NASDAQ: SSTI) is in a pretty good situation, thinks Cramer.
Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia
