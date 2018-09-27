Retail and apparel stocks were for the most part unaffected Wednesday after the Federal Reserve boosted interest rates, with one notable standout: luxury apparel maker Canada Goose Holdings Inc (NYSE: GOOS), according to CNBC's Jim Cramer.

What Happened

Retail stocks were mostly higher Wednesday for two reasons, Cramer said during his daily "Mad Money" show:

First, the group was boosted by an encouraging industrywide research report from D.A. Davidson that argued retail stocks can continue moving higher, the CNBC host said. Second, investors and traders tend to return to "warmed-over ideas" at a time when the bull market is taking a breather.

Within the entire retail group, Canada Goose is the "best of the bunch" for the simple reason of timing, Cramer said.

The Canada-based company is known for its winter apparel, and with September coming to an end, the "best time of the year" for the company is here, he said.

Canada Goose is active in diversifying its product to include sweaters and other product lines, but winter is "still the season they're practically synonymous with," Cramer said.

Why It's Important

Canada Goose's growth story isn't particularly new, with the stock up more than 100 percent in 2018, Cramer said.

Recently introduced tariffs aren't showing signs of slowing down retail spending, and mall-based shopping remains alive and well., he said. This alone gives fund managers motivation to "buy everything" in the retail sector, especially Canada Goose, in Cramer's view.

What's Next

When investors aren't treated to anything new, there is simply a return to the old, Cramer said. With expectations for more Federal Reserve interest rate hikes in the horizon, a return to retail stocks could be "a special antidote to the Fed blues," he said.

