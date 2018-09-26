Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Tesla, Goldman Sachs And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) very much. He advised his viewer to take a long-term view.

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) can continue to trade higher, said Cramer.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a battleground between longs and shorts, said Cramer. He wants to avoid it.

Cramer wants to stay in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and buy more.

Cramer would take profits in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN).