Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Tesla, Goldman Sachs And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE: GS) very much. He advised his viewer to take a long-term view.
Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) can continue to trade higher, said Cramer.
Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is a battleground between longs and shorts, said Cramer. He wants to avoid it.
Cramer wants to stay in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) and buy more.
Cramer would take profits in Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN).
