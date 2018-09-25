Market Overview

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Alibaba, Nucor, Total And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 25, 2018 7:43am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ: BLUE) he likes the CAR-Ts. He emphasized that they're all speculative plays, but he likes them "very much."

Total SA (NYSE: TOT) is a winner with crude oil going up, said Cramer.

Cramer thinks fracking-related business is slowing and he wouldn't buy U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE: SLCA).

Cramer wants to be patient with Nucor Corporation (NYSE: NUE), but he admits the recent outlook was disappointing.

International Paper Co (NYSE: IP) has a problem with too much capacity, believes Cramer. He isn't a buyer.

Cramer doesn't have a catalyst for Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK) so he isn't a buyer.

Cramer wants to stay away from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) as long as the trade war is going on.

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

