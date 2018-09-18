Market Overview

Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion on McDonald's, PayPal And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 18, 2018 11:13am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said that Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) has dropped 5 points so far, and if it drops another 2 points it will become oversold and he would buy the stock. 

Instead of Senseonics Holdings Inc (NYSE: SENS), Cramer would buy Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) or DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM).

Cramer would buy IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDXX) if it drops another 5 points.

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ: SONO) is not the kind of stock you buy on weakness, Cramer said. He would stay away.

Cramer advised his viewers to take profits in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR). It is not a high-quality company and the group is struggling, he said. 

Instead of Apptio Inc (NASDAQ: APTI), Cramer would rather buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).

InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) has spiked more than 6 percent, but Cramer said he's not a buyer because it is too speculative for him.

Cramer thinks that Wayfair Inc (NYSE: W) is too high, but he admitted that he has been saying that for the last 20 points.

JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ: JD) is way too speculative for Cramer. He is not recommending Chinese stocks.

Mcdonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) has been acting terribly and Cramer would rather own Wendys Co (NASDAQ: WEN).

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

