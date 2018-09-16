Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Bullish calls included the iPhone maker, a sportswear leader and a casino operator.

Bearish calls included a media giant that's been in the news and an electric vehicle leader.

It was a busy week, with everything from the unveiling of the latest iPhones and the departures of prominent CEOs to anniversaries of the financial crisis and 9/11 to a major hurricane bearing down on the east coast. The Nasdaq, the Dow Jones industrials and the S&P 500 all saw only marginal gains in the past week but are still trading near all-time highs.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Sell-Side Analysts 'Gather Round' After Apple Unveils New iPhone, Watch" by Hannah Genig shows the Wall Street reaction to last week's big Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) special event.

In "Tesla's Executive Turnover Doesn't Rattle This Bullish Analyst" Elizabeth Balboa points out that recent moves at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) are not indicative of problems with fundamentals or financial reporting.

Shanthi Rexaline's "Nike Has Regained Its Footing, Canaccord Says In Upgrade Ahead Of Q1 Print" examines how Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is slowly finding its feet after two years of a soft product cycle.

See what resulted in market share gains at Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ: CZR) and why the momentum is expected to continue, according to "Credit Suisse: Caesars Entertainment Has Ideal Position In Vegas, Regional Gaming" by Jayson Derrick.

In Brett Hershman's "Why Longbow Research Is Bullish On 5 Hotel Stocks," see why one key analyst is positive on Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE: HLT) and some of its peers.

Also have a look at "10 Years Gone: Investing Lessons From The Lehman Brothers Collapse."

Bears

"UBS Downgrades CBS, Says Long-Term Headwinds Could Follow Moonves Exit" by Hannah Genig shows how the departure of its CEO creates potential headwinds for CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS).

In Elizabeth Balboa's "Tesla 'Is Arguably Just Getting Started,' But Needs Better Leadership, Nomura Says In Downgrade," see why the featured analyst sees Tesla's brand as valuable as that of Apple but at risk due to Elon Musk's behavior.

Snap Inc (NYSE: SNAP) received a cautious upgrade but still faces headwinds, says Jayson Derrick's "Pivotal: Snap No Longer A Sell, But Stock Could Still Fall." The firm's target price is less than the share price.

In "Morgan Stanley Stays Bearish On Fitbit After Apple Watch Unveil, Says Revenue Is The Real Concern," Shanthi Rexaline looks at what could drag Fitbit Inc (NYSE: FIT) shares even lower.

Wayne Duggan's "Goldman Downgrades Lam Research, Eyes Downturn In Memory Market" examines why Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is unlikely to outperform in the current environment.

Be sure to check out "3 Ways Technology Is Changing The Financial Sector" as well.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.