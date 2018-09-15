This weekend's Barron's discusses how the insurance industry is likely to ride out Hurricane Florence.

Other featured articles examine the prospects for a bottle maker in a slump and an industrial giant worth a closer look.

Also, a board of directors that was slow to act and how big iPhone news got upstaged.

"Insurers Will Ride Out Hurricane Florence" by Nicholas Jasinski takes a look at how new investors are flooding the insurance industry with capital, helping to storm-proof traditional players. See what Barron's thinks that means for the likes of Allstate Corp (NYSE: ALL) and American International Group Inc (NYSE: AIG).

Avi Salzman's "Expect Cement and Rock Stocks to Bounce" points out that the stocks of the main players in the cement and rock-mining industry have tumbled this year, some as much as 20 percent. Find out why Barron's believes there is reason to expect a rebound soon, as well as how Summit Materials Inc (NYSE: SUM) and its peers may fare.

In "Bottle Maker Owens-Illinois' Stock Is Half Empty," Vito J. Racanelli makes a case that after falling more than 24 percent since last October, shares of Ohio-based Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE: OI), which is the biggest glass bottle and package maker in the world, appear to have much more upside than downside.

Investors looking for steady growth from a diversified American industrial giant with a great track record of raising its dividend might want to have a look at 3M Co (NYSE: MMM), according to "3M's Forgotten Charms" by Vito J. Racanelli. Who says it's hard to find reasonably priced equities with the U.S. stock market near an all-time high?

In Ben Walsh's "Moonves Is Gone. Where Was the CBS Board?," Barron's asks why the board of directors at CBS Corporation (NYSE: CBS) was seemingly so slow to react to the initial allegations of sexual harassment against the powerful media CEO, as well as why Les Moonves could walk away with a $120 million exit package.

"How Apple Got Upstaged" by Jon Swartz suggests that the rest of Silicon Valley no longer cowers in the face of a big Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) event. During a huge week for the iPhone, other tech companies, from AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) to Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ: SSYS), had news of their own.

Also in this week's Barron's:

The ticking clock of national debt

The annual ranking of the top independent financial advisors

A failed congressional stock market experiment

Hank Paulson on the financial crisis

Why U.S. stocks are still leading the world

