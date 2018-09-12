On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) is a buy. The stock should be trading higher on the Integrated Device Technology Inc (NASDAQ: IDTI) bid, he said.

KEMET Corporation (NYSE: KEM) is a capacitor stock, said Cramer. He finds it to be too commodity-oriented and said he'll pass on the equity.

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE: LDOS) and other national security stocks have peaked, Cramer said.

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: SWKS) can't trade higher even after a great report, said Cramer. He'll wait until he sees signs that the stock has bottomed.

Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) is a really good company, said Cramer.

Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO) has come down a lot and the price is right to buy, Cramer said.