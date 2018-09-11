Market Overview

Mike Khouw's SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 11, 2018 10:24am   Comments
Mike Khouw suggested on CNBC's "Options Action" an options strategy in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) that could offer investors protection in case of a market decline.

Khouw said it would be a good idea to buy the December 276 puts for $4.50. The trade offers protection below $271.50 or 5.76 percent below the current market price. Khouw explained that in case the market declines, investors can either sell the put or create a put spread.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

