In honor of football season, CNBC's Jim Cramer is updating his "fantasy portfolio" with inspiration from his hypothetical NFL roster.
What Happened
Cramer shared his fantasy football-themed top stock picks Thursday:
- Kickers don't make or break a team, and the same can be said for a stock pick. Two "pot plays" come to Cramer's mind: Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) and its new partner, beverage maker Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE: STZ). Cramer said the two stocks can "do more than go up in smoke" and are "both buys into weakness."
- Running backs are the "consistent, grounded players" that are called on to deliver "a lot of points week after week," Cramer said The stock market equivalent would be Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD), which continues to be a consistently strong performer despite ongoing concerns of a potential slowdown in the housing market, he said. A second running back for a portfolio would be Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), which will "keep moving slowly but steadily higher," in the CNBC host's view.
- Wide receivers are "explosive players" who are needed to "eat up big chunks of yardage all at once," Cramer said. The equivalent stock would be any of the FANG names or salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM), which has already doubled in the past two years and is poised for momentum after weakness in September, he said.
- Quarterbacks who are hungry to prove the doubters wrong are the type of character needed on a fantasy roster. The equivalent story line on Wall Street is a company like Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA), which is eager to prove that the Street's cord-cutting concerns are not true, Cramer said.
- Tight ends are underappreciated in a football roster, but a solid pick yields big results. The same can be said for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc (NASDAQ: TTWO) which has plenty of room to grow through its "Grand Theft Auto" franchise, in Cramer's view.
- Defense is exactly that: safe, reliable, not volatile and counted on to pick up the slack when needed. Investors may want to consider Clorox Co (NYSE: CLX), which offers investors a good yield, the CNBC host said.
