Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Box, Western Digital And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he sold his charitable trust fund's position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) in the $90s and $80s. He feels the numbers have to come down and only then the stock is going to bottom.

Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) didn't deliver a perfect quarter, said Cramer. He added that in this market, you have to wait for the next quarter.

We didn't get the infrastructure bill so there's too much concrete in the market now, said Cramer. He isn't a buyer of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ: USCR).

Coupa Software Inc (NASDAQ: COUP) quarter was magnificent, thinks Cramer. He believes it's a buy even after the recent move higher.

Cramer would be interested in British American Tobacco PLC (ADR) (NYSE: BTI) if it takes interest in one of the cannabis stocks, but that's not happening and therefore he wouldn't buy the stock.

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) shouldn't be bought, believes Cramer. The stock is doing all right, but not great, added Cramer.