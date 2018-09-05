Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Citi, Schlumberger, Sprouts Farmers Market And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he wouldn't sell Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE: SLB). He would be a buyer of the stock.

Instead of Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM), Cramer would rather buy Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSCO).

Cramer wouldn't buy Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN). He prefers Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE: CAG).

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) has great stores, thinks Cramer. He's a buyer of the stock.

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: MTN) is a terrific play on the outdoors and experiential economy, explained Cramer. He recommended the stock as a buy.

Cramer can't recommend Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE: KMI) as a buy.

Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) has everything coming its way, said Cramer. He added that he sold it for his charitable trust fund, but he would love to buy it back.

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) is the cheapest bank stock, said Cramer. He added that the management is buying back the stock. He's a buyer.