Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Lululemon, Paypal, PVH: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 31

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 31, 2018 7:26am   Comments
Share:
Related LULU
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report
6 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2018
Wall Street Breakfast: Last Push For Trilateral NAFTA (Seeking Alpha)
Related PVH
10 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2018
10 Stocks To Watch For August 29, 2018
PVH Corp. (PVH) CEO Manny Chirico on Q2 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript (Seeking Alpha)

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Dan Nathan said he wouldn't buy Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) because he thinks it's going to be possible to buy it lower.

David Seaburg is a buyer of weakness in PVH Corp (NYSE: PVH).

Mike Khouw wouldn't sell Lululemon. He explained that it's trading at a high multiple because it has a high growth. He likes the stock.

Guy Adami is a buyer of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL).

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan David Seaburg Fast Money Guy Adami Mike KhouwMedia Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LULU + PVH)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report
6 Stocks To Watch For August 31, 2018
7 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Lululemon Athletica's Q2 Earnings Preview
10 Stocks To Watch For August 30, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For August 30, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LULU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

Infographic: A Journey To The Cloud

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Fall Ahead Of Consumer Sentiment Report