The cover story in this weekend's Barron's examines how the industry is taking video games to the next level.

Other featured articles include picks from a value investors club and how to catch an emerging markets rebound.

Also, see the prospects for a U.K. pharma giant and top U.S. drugmakers.

"The Videogame Industry Reaches for the Cloud" by Jack Hough takes a look at why the future of video gaming could arrive sooner than many players expect, with important implications for investors. See how Barron's thinks streaming could provide a boost to the profits of game makers like Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) and challenge console manufacturers.

Daren Fonda's "The Secret Club for Value Stock-Picking" points out that the Value Investors Club brings together partners at hedge funds with individual investors. Great stock picks are the price of admission, according to the story. Find out how they feel about Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ: WDC) and others.

In "Glaxo's Recovery Is Likely to Continue," Jack Hough suggests that new products are expected to keep invigorating drug maker GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and its shares, which have risen sharply after years of poor performance. Discover why Barron's believes investors are now feeling better about this U.K. company's prospects.

The chief investment officer and CEO of Fred Alger Management discusses stocks that are winning big in Internet 3.0 in "Why Dan Chung Likes Microsoft, Puma, and Roper Technologies" by Teresa Rivas. See what Chung has to say about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and other picks.

In Gunjan Banerji's "How to Catch an Emerging Market Rebound," find out why, even though stock investors may be fleeing emerging markets, the options crowd appears to be getting ready for the bounce back. Here, Barron's presents some trades to consider, including the iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Indx ETF (NYSE: EEM).

"Why Health Care's Rally May Be Just Getting Started" by Ben Levisohn notes that a top health care sector exchange-traded fund has gained more than 10 percent in the past three months, making it the market's best performer during that period and the third-best performer this year. See what that means for the likes of Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) and Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).

Also in this week's Barron's:

How stocks are weathering the political storm

An easy way to buy bonds

What Elizabeth Warren has got wrong

The best mutual funds for investors

Italy's bond woes and the global markets

A cloud gaming upstart that fell to earth

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

