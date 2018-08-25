Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Both bullish and bearish calls included leading telecoms.

Bearish calls also included the iPhone maker and an electric vehicle giant.

The S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials eked out fractional gains this the past week, and the Nasdaq again managed to rise about 1.5 percent for the week. This came as the bull run became a record-breaker and with the markets hitting new all-time highs, despite concerns about trade wars, rising energy prices and higher interest rates.

As usual, Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor-favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Verizon: The Dow Powerhouse Few Are Discussing" by Jayson Derrick suggests that Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) isn't necessarily the most exciting name, but that might not matter for investors who own the stock as it reaches new highs.

In "Analysts Upgrade Nike On $50B Revenue Potential, Direct-To-Consumer Growth" Brett Hershman examines the ways in which Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) is stealing market share back from its rivals.

Shanthi Rexaline's "William Blair Predicts Netflix William Shares Will Hit $660 By 2024" details why, despite Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares retreating following its second-quarter results, a William Blair analyst said the prospects for the streaming service in the second half of 2018 look better.

What's lost on many investors is that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) is much more than a simple e-commerce platform, according to the analyst featured in "Pro Remains Confident In Alibaba Despite Trade War Concerns" by Jayson Derrick.

In Hannah Genig's "Munster Sees 'Holy Grail' In Nvidia's New GPUs, While Stifel Takes Neutral Stance On Chipmaker," see why the latest NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) graphic cards are a significant upgrade.

Bears

"It's Time For An Apple Pullback, Traders Say On CNBC" by Jayson Derrick makes the case for shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) being overbought and due for a breather. See why investors should reconsider chasing the stock at current levels.

In Hannah Genig's "'Somewhat Concerned' Wells Fargo Downgrades An Indebted AT&T," shows why, besides being the largest telecom company, AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) now is also the world's largest non-bank issuer of debt.

Given the inconsistency in recent comments from Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA), one top analyst has taken a more cautious stance on the stock, according to Jayson Derrick's "Tesla's Stock Continues Fall After JPMorgan Cuts Target To $195."

In "Victoria's Secret Is Dragging On L Brands, Analysts Say After Q2 Print," Brett Hershman looks at why several analysts have lowered their price targets on L Brands Inc (NYSE: LB) after it lowered its full-year guidance.

Craig Jones' " Barclays Downgrades Hormel Foods After Undercooked Q3" examines the four specific reasons why one analyst now has a more neutral view of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE: HRL).

