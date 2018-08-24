Market Overview

Alibaba, Canopy Growth, Tencent, USO: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 24

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 24, 2018 7:11am   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said the gaming stocks are alive and well and TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTC: TCEHY) is the way to play the sector.

Karen Finerman likes Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).

Brian Kelly is a buyer of United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSE: USO).

Steve Grasso wants to buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).

