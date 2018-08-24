Alibaba, Canopy Growth, Tencent, USO: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 24
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said the gaming stocks are alive and well and TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTC: TCEHY) is the way to play the sector.
Karen Finerman likes Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA).
Brian Kelly is a buyer of United States Oil Fund LP (ETF) (NYSE: USO).
Steve Grasso wants to buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).
Posted-In: Brian Kelly Karen Finerman Steve Grasso Tim SeymourMedia Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.