EA, Take-Two, Foot Locker, Oracle: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 23

Pete Najarian said on CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade" that Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) is going higher.

Karen Finerman revealed that she owns upside calls in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) going into earnings.

Dan Nathan thinks Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ: EA) could bounce from its current price level and trade higher.

Tim Seymour likes Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ: TTWO).