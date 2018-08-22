Jim Cramer Gives His Opinion On Norwegian Cruise, American Water Works And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he likes Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NYSE: NCLH). He explained that it had a good quarter.
MGP Ingredients Inc (NASDAQ: MGPI) is a really good company, said Cramer.
Valley National Bancorp (NYSE: VLY) is a regional bank that Cramer likes. He thinks it's very cheap.
American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE: AWK) is a defensive play, thinks Cramer. He likes it, but he thinks it's not that cheap.
