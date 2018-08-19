Barron's Picks And Pans: AT&T, Starbucks, State Street, Verizon And More

The cover story in this weekend's Barron's examines how blockchain technology is beginning to show promise.

"Blockchain Is Starting to Show Real Promise Amid the Hype" by Avi Salzman takes a look at how the new technology most associated with cryptocurrencies promises to make transactions faster, cheaper and more secure, while decentralizing the internet. See what Barron's believes investors should know, and how IBM (NYSE: IBM) and others could be affected.

Karen Hube's "How to Find Income: Top Advisors Share Their Best Ideas" suggests that dividend stocks, municipal bonds and master limited partnerships all look enticing now. See why Barron's thinks it's time for investors to focus on total return. Picks include Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).

In "State Street Appears Poised to Turn a Corner," Andrew Bary points out that even though investors may still be unhappy about a $2.6 billion technology acquisition, shares of trust and custodial bank State Street Corp (NYSE: STT) look cheap. Do its investors need be as brave as the Fearless Girl statue on Wall Street?

There has been huge issuance of triple-B-rated bonds in recent years, and a recession could turn this risky group into junk, according to "Where Bonds' Next Firestorm Could Start" by Vito J. Racanelli. See why Barron's says it's time to look elsewhere for yield, and find out if the likes of AT&T Inc. (NYSE: T) are worth considering.

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "5 Dividend Standouts," find out why, at a time when finding stocks with both attractive yields and strong dividend growth isn't so easy, Barron's points investors to AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) and other stocks as worth a look now.

"Don't Hang Up Yet, Verizon Investors" by Jack Hough explains that while the company once known for the tagline "Can you hear me now?" has been quiet lately, shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) currently look reasonably priced and the telecom giant appears to be well-positioned for further gains.

