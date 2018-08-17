Jim Cramer Weighs In On NuStar Energy, Royal Dutch Shell, United Rentals And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said it's time to buy the oil companies because crude oil is going to $80. He thinks Royal Dutch Shell plc (ADR) ADR Class A (NYSE: RDS-A) is a very good stock.
Cramer doesn't want to recommend Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) as a buy because he expects it to have the same problem as Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), which got caught in some difficult product transitions in terms of what their end customers want.
NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) is a little bit too risky, said Cramer. He added that the stock isn't for him.
Cramer likes insurance and software, so he likes Ebix Inc (NASDAQ: EBIX), the software company dedicated to insurance.
Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) is a very competitive company said Cramer. He likes the stock and he would buy it.
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SRPT) is a great speculative stock, thinks Cramer.
Cramer isn't a buyer of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR). He thinks it's too risky.
Sony Corp (ADR) (NYSE: SNE) is still undervalued , said Cramer.
United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) has a much better earnings profile than most of the stocks that are involved with infrastructure, said Cramer. He thinks the stock is good.
Cramer wouldn't sell Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). He would buy more.
