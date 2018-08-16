Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Praxair, Trinity Industries And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he's a buyer of Praxair, Inc. (NYSE: PX). He added that the whole group is really strong.

Instead of buying Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE: TRN), Cramer would buy the rails. He likes Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE: NSC), Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE: UNP) and CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX).

Instead of MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM), Cramer would rather own Pinnacle Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ: PNK).

Cramer would ring the register in Energy Transfer Partners LP (NYSE: ETP).

AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) is terrific and a well run company, said Cramer.

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: DLTH) is up too much and Cramer isn't a buyer. He likes Tapestry Inc (NYSE: TPR).