Benzinga has featured looks at many investor favorite stocks over the past week.

Semiconductor stocks were featured in both bullish and bearish calls this past week.

Bearish calls included the case for a coming split among the FAANG stocks.

The bull run is more than nine years old, and yet the broad markets are approaching all-time highs again. The Nasdaq, S&P 500 and Dow Jones industrials were essentially flat for much of the past week, before pulling back a bit Friday in the wake of the collapse of the Turkish economy.

Benzinga continues to feature looks at the prospects for many investor favorite stocks. Here are just a few of this past week's most bullish and bearish posts that may be worth another look.

Bulls

"Barclays: The Market Believes AMD Is Gaining On Intel" by Hannah Genig looks at why a price target on Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) was raised while its much larger rival saw a downgrade.

In "Sprint, T-Mobile Merger Looks More Likely As DOJ Calls For Just 3 Leading 5G Carriers," Elizabeth Balboa examines the improved prospects for a marriage of Sprint Corp (NYSE: S) and T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS).

Shanthi Rexaline's "3 Reasons Why Cowen Upgraded Applied Materials" presents reasons to be optimistic about the future of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT), according to one key analyst.

Analysts raised their Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) price targets after the media streaming company posted better-than-expected earnings last week, according to "Sell-Side Bullish On Roku After Q2 Report" by Hannah Genig.

Also have a look at "The 'Buffett Indicator' Says Stocks Are More Overvalued Now Than Before Dot-Com Bubble Or Great Recession."

Bears

In Jayson Derrick's "The End Of The FANG Era? Gene Munster Makes The Case," see why the tech sector may soon be split into winners and losers. Which side will Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) and other FAANG stocks come down on?

"RBC Downgrades Old Fox, Waits For New Fox And 'Potentially Compelling Investment Opportunity" by Elizabeth Balboa looks at why lame-duck Twenty-First Century Fox Inc (NASDAQ: FOXA) has struck its near-term peak.

In Shanthi Rexaline's "Morgan Stanley Prefers Lam Research Over Applied Materials, Says Semi Equipment Stocks Are Headed For Rangebound Period," see what the prospects are for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX).

The bearish case for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ: STX) is threefold, according to the analyst featured in Jayson Derrick's "3 Reasons Why Goldman Turned Bearish On Seagate Technology."

In "Footwear Sector Could Be Headed For Ugly Back-To-School Season," Brett Hershman looks at whether the athleisure trend is over and what that means for Nike Inc (NYSE: NKE) and others.

Jayson Derrick's "Barclays Names 4 Reasons To Be Cautious On Zynga" examines reasons for investors to be cautious on mobile games maker Zynga Inc (NASDAQ: ZNGA). Is a bearish thesis warranted?

Be sure to check out "Put Insider Sentiment To Work With This ETF" as well.

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.