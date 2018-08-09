Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Visa, Zuora And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would take profits in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP).
Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) pays a good dividend, said Cramer. He's concerned the whole group could trade lower.
Cramer is not a buyer of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE: EXP). He thinks the construction sector is very challenged.
Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the bomb, said Cramer. He added that he loves going to its stores. He's a buyer.
Instead of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), Cramer would rather own American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP).
Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is a buy, thinks Cramer.
Cramer would buy Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO). If it trades lower, he would buy more.
