Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Visa, Zuora And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would take profits in Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ: CRSP).

Enable Midstream Partners LP (NYSE: ENBL) pays a good dividend, said Cramer. He's concerned the whole group could trade lower.

Cramer is not a buyer of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE: EXP). He thinks the construction sector is very challenged.

Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) is the bomb, said Cramer. He added that he loves going to its stores. He's a buyer.

Instead of Sempra Energy (NYSE: SRE), Cramer would rather own American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE: AEP).

Visa Inc (NYSE: V) is a buy, thinks Cramer.

Cramer would buy Zuora Inc (NYSE: ZUO). If it trades lower, he would buy more.