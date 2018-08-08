Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, FMC Corp, Vivint Solar And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2018 7:42am   Comments
Share:

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" there are no more catalysts for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) at the moment. We need to see what kind of beverages, candies, food and chewing gum the company is going to offer, said Cramer.

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) is a very inexpensive stock that's doing quite well, said Cramer. It's currently in a free fall so he would wait for it to settle.

Cramer doesn't want to be in any stock that's levered to solar. He is not a buyer of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR).

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) had a nice pullback and Cramer thinks it's absolutely terrific. He would buy the stock.

Posted-In: Cannabis Jim Cramer mad money Lightning RoundMedia

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FMC + CGC)

The Highs And Lows Of Earnings Season Dominate July's IMX Results
Investor Movement Index July Summary
Daabon Strikes Deal With Avicanna, Becoming The Largest Agro Company To Enter The Cannabis Industry
CBD Poses Both Opportunities And Obstacles For The Cannabis Industry
Pot Stocks, ETFs, Top News And Data From The Cannabis Industry This Week
The Cannabis Industry's Go-Public Frenzy: A Chat With Companies That IPOed This Year
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga

AMD, Michael Kors, Twitter And Ethereum Classic: 'Fast Money' Picks For August 8

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Earnings