Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canopy Growth, FMC Corp, Vivint Solar And More

Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" there are no more catalysts for Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC) at the moment. We need to see what kind of beverages, candies, food and chewing gum the company is going to offer, said Cramer.

GTT Communications Inc (NYSE: GTT) is a very inexpensive stock that's doing quite well, said Cramer. It's currently in a free fall so he would wait for it to settle.

Cramer doesn't want to be in any stock that's levered to solar. He is not a buyer of Vivint Solar Inc (NYSE: VSLR).

FMC Corp (NYSE: FMC) had a nice pullback and Cramer thinks it's absolutely terrific. He would buy the stock.