Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) hit the $1-trillion valuation mark Thursday, and investors may be underappreciating how important this milestone is.

What Happened

CNBC's Jim Cramer highlighted 10 notable takeaways from Apple's milestone during his daily "Mad Money" show Thursday evening:

The concept of a single company being worth $1 trillion was once considered to be "dangerous, foolhardy, seditious, maybe the sign of a pending crash." Even after crossing the milestone, Apple's stock remains attractive on a valuation basis, Cramer said.

Apple crossed the $1-trillion mark with an ecosystem including Services that was once "misunderstood" by the Street.

Apple remains the clear global winner in terms of customer loyalty, and the path toward $300 per share is realistic, the CNBC host said.

The valuation came despite Apple ranking as the third-largest cellphone company in the world by volume.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri told Cramer the stock is still "undervalued," and the company's $243 billion cash hoard implies it can buy back stock whenever it wants.

CEO Tim Cook continues to care "more about the quality of Apple's products" than the "quality of the stock price."

Great companies like Apple are able to navigate global concerns, price points and supply chain problems.

Apple's accomplishment will pave the way for other giants to cross the $1-trillion mark, Cramer said.

Inflation will help other companies hit the same valuation as Apple, as the $1-trillion figure doesn't mean what it once did.

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) will join Apple in the $1-trillion club soon, in Cramer's view.

