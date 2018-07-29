This weekend's Barron's takes a look at why the FANG stocks are likely to remain dominant.

Other featured articles include a contrarian call on a shipping-container play and an automaker that may be down but isn't out.

Also: see the prospects for a top pharmaceutical company and a trendsetter in big tech.

"This Shipping Play Looks Like a Winner, and Yields Nearly 7%" by Nicholas Jasinski points out that buying shares of a shipping-container company at the start of an international trade war might seem like the height of folly. Yet, see why the story said shares of Triton International Ltd (NYSE: TRTN) are poised to rally sharply on growing demand.

Andrew Bary's "Facebook Looks Like a Bargain After Stock Slide" suggests that the FANG stocks are likely to remain dominant despite the effects of last week's stunning fall in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) shares. See why the Barron's story said Facebook and Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) have investor appeal now.

In "Fiat Chrysler Still Has Lots of Gas in Its Tank," Jack Hough makes the case that even with shares of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV (NYSE: FCAU) down along with its peers this week, and with the architect of the automaker's revival, Sergio Marchionne, now gone, the company still has plenty of strengths, as well as an audacious five-year plan.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) commands one of the pricier valuations among its large-cap pharmaceutical peers, and its shares have appreciated more than 13 percent this month alone, according to "Rosy Outlook for Lilly" by Lawrence C. Strauss. The article asks just how long this leading drugmaker can sustain this "torrid run."

In Lawrence C. Strauss's "5 Stocks With Fast-Growing Dividends," see why Barron's said dividend investing is often a trade-off between yield and growth: the higher the yield, the slower the growth and vice versa. But what does that mean for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA), UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE: UNH) and others?

"Amazon Leads Tech Rivals in an Era of Shifts" by Tiernan Ray examines why historians will define the current epoch in technology, and indeed business, culture and society generally, as the era of the shift, and why the willingness of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) to entertain any opportunity is gradually becoming the norm in the tech business.

Also in this week's Barron's:

An exclusive ranking of the top robo-advisors

The bite of Trump tariffs at home

The outlook for retail stocks

Implications for investors of newspaper closings

What the U.S. should demand from Europe

Whether gold could be in a prolonged tailspin

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

