Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On BlackRock, Target And More

On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) could double if it meets its endpoints and it could lose 40 percent if it doesn't meet them. The company failed to meet the endpoints earlier, but now it claims that it has made them. Cramer added this stock in't for him, but he suggested viewers should make their own decision based on the risk-reward.

Cramer likes Regions Financial Corp (NYSE: RF) and other medium size banks.

Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) is very good and it could recover, said Cramer. He prefers Raytheon Company (NYSE: RTN).

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is one of Cramer's favorite banks. He thinks it could do quite well, but not instantly.

Cramer is a buyer of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT). He thinks the stock is a winner.

This is a rare opportunity to buy BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) when it's down, said Cramer. He would take advantage of it.