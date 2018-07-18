Market Overview

Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Applied Materials, Deutsche Bank, Opko Heath And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 18, 2018 7:22am   Comments
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said it wouldn't be a bad idea for Deutsche Bank AG (USA) (NYSE: DB) to raise capital. He isn't interested in its book value.

Cramer is a buyer of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: FSCT). He likes the cybersecurity sector.

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) is too cheap, said Cramer. He thinks it might need six to nine months to come back.

Cramer is surprised Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE: CAH) traded lower. He likes it at 10 times earnings.

Cramer advised his viewer not to buy more Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE: BPL). He explained that the CEO of Enbridge Inc (USA) (NYSE: ENB) said the master limited partnership model isn't working and therefore he isn't a buyer.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE: ITW) is doing quite well as a company, but its stock is performing poorly, said Cramer. His charitable trust owns it ahead of earnings next week and Cramer would love to buy more if the stock drops to $120 or $130.

Cramer has no thesis to recommend Opko Health Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) as a buy.

