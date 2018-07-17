Jim Cramer Weighs In On Barrick Gold, Childrens Place And More

Jim Cramer recommended on CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round" a long position in Childrens Place Inc (NASDAQ: PLCE). He would buy the weakness in the stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) has traded lower recently, but Cramer still likes it and he wants to buy it.

Cramer loves cardiovascular products and he thinks that ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ: ABMD) is a buy.

Anders Gustafsson, the CEO of Zebra Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ: ZBRA), has done a wonderful job with the company, said Cramer. The stock doubled, but he would stick with it.

Cramer thinks investors should own some gold in their portfolios, but he believes Barrick Gold Corp (USA) (NYSE: ABX) is a sell.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NYSE: CHK) should be sold, thinks Cramer. He ism't a fan of the natural gas market.