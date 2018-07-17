Alphabet, Bank Of America, Netflix, US Bancorp: 'Fast Money' Picks For July 17
On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour recommended a long position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). He likes the fundamentals and the chart of the stock.
Karen Finerman thinks Bank of America Corp (NYSE: BAC) is too cheap and she wants to buy it.
David Seaburg is a buyer of weakness in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX).
Guy Adami thinks U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) is one of the best banks out there. He is a buyer into the earnings release.
Posted-In: CNBC David Seaburg Fast Money Final Trade Guy Adami Karen FinermanMedia Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.