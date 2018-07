Canopy Growth, Delta, GE, Pfizer: 'Fast Money' Picks For July 12

On CNBC's "Fast Money Final Trade", Tim Seymour said he wants to buy Canopy Growth Corp (NYSE: CGC).

Karen Finerman revealed she has a long position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) going into earnings.

Steve Grasso has a long position in General Electric Company (NYSE: GE).

Guy Adami is a buyer of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE).