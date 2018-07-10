Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Home Depot, Celgene And More
On CNBC's "Mad Money Lightning Round", Jim Cramer said he would buy Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE: PRU).
Instead of buying Smartsheet Inc (NYSE: SMAR), Cramer would buy salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM).
Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) is a speculative stock, but Cramer is a buyer.
Cramer advised his viewer to buy more shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). He thinks it might pull back after the Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) report.
Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG) is a technology company connected to solar and therefore it has much higher barriers to entry, explained Cramer. He likes that.
Cramer is a buyer of RPM International Inc. (NYSE: RPM), even at its current price level.
The airlines sector is under pressure, but Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE: LUV) is too good to be trading at $52, said Cramer. He's calling the bottom for the stock and he wants to buy it.
Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE: KL) is way too hot for Cramer. He would rather buy Randgold Resources Ltd. (ADR) (NASDAQ: GOLD).
Cramer thinks the biotech sector is going higher. He would buy Celgene Corporation (NASDAQ: CELG).
He also likes the regional banks. He added that PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE: PNC) report is going to determine the direction for BB&T Corporation (NYSE: BBT).
