This weekend's Barron's cover story shows how investors can prepare for the bull market's end.

Other featured articles include ways to play a debt crunch and the electric car revolution.

Also, growth stocks with something extra, and good news/bad news for tech stocks.

"Why the Bull Market Could End in 2020" by Ben Levisohn makes a case for ways that investors can protect themselves before the markets are hit by two big blows: higher interest rates and the fading impact of tax cuts. See why Barron's feels that BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) could be worth a look now.

Jack Hough's "A Low-Priced Way to Ride Sirius' High-Priced Shares" examines the tracking stocks that Liberty Media has in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: SIRI). Could the close to 30-percent discount mean a hefty upside for investors? And see how Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE: VZ) could fit into the scenario.

In "5 Stocks That Can Prosper Amid a Debt Crunch," Reshma Kapadia suggests that companies have binged on debt and now it is time for investors to pay more attention to those with strong balance sheets. Electronic Arts Inc. (NYSE: EA) and Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) are two of the five. Find out which others made the list.

Lisa Hess and Dan Sobol, founders of SkyTop Capital Management, believe that we are in the early stages of a massive disruption in the auto industry. See "4 Stocks to Play the Electric-Vehicle Revolution" by Andrew Bary to find out why Constellium NV (NYSE: CSTM) and Visteon Corp (NASDAQ: VC) are now among their top picks.

See also: The Best And Worst Cryptocurrencies So Far In 2018

In Reshma Kapadia's "Growth Stocks With a Kick: Dunkin' Brands, Logitech, and More," see why the managers of the Jackson Square SMID-Cap Growth Fund currently favor fast growers with added attractions like buyback programs, such as Dunkin Brands Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DNKN) and Logitech International SA (NASDAQ: LOGI).

"Big Tech: You Want the Good News or the Bad News?" by Jon Swartz points out that the trade war finally reached Silicon Valley this past week, but then the tech sector got a big save from an unexpected source. See how the likes of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) and QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) have fared.

Also in this week's Barron's:

Why stocks are losing out to cash

Regulators pass new rules for ETFs

Where 10-year bond yields are headed

What the surge in energy stocks means

Post-election prospects for Turkey

The math behind Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)

(NASDAQ: NFLX) Reasons to consider Norwegian stocks

Preparing for tech's next swoon

At the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.

Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.