Here's What Happened The Last Time Twitter Traded At A Big Premium To The 50-Day Moving Average

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 13, 2018 2:41pm   Comments
Here's What Happened The Last Time Twitter Traded At A Big Premium To The 50-Day Moving Average
Twitter Bull JPMorgan Projects 21% Upside For The Stock
If past performance is a predictor, Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR)'s stock is going to fall 20 percent, according to Frank Cappelleri, a senior equity trader at Instinet.

What Happened

Twitter's stock surpassed its 50-day moving average in early May, and strong momentum has now pushed the stock 35 percent above its 50-day moving average, Cappelleri said during a recent CNBC "Trading Nation" segment. Twitter shares are now trading at their third-highest premium to the 50-day moving average in the stock's history. 

The last time Twitter's stock traded at such a high premium was in early February when it was trading 45 percent above the moving average, Cappelleri said. A period of consolidation followed that continued through most of March and culminated in nearly 25-percent decline through April 4.

Nevertheless, long-term investors may want to consider taking advantage of any dips, the trader said. 

"There's no reason to chase Twitter here, but I would be comfortable buying weakness going forward." 

A Fundamental Perspective

Chantico Global CEO Gina Sanchez named reasons for Twitter investors to be concerned during the "Trading Nation" segment. Twitter's stock multiple stands at over 80x P/E, which is "probably the biggest knock we have against it, Sanchez said. The social media company continues to burn cash at a rate of "five times current revenue," she said. 

4 Reasons Why Twitter's Stock Is Back In Favor

Posted-In: CNBC Frank Cappelleri Gina Sanchez Instinet technical analysisMedia Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

