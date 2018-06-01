Market Overview

Cramer: Gilead Is Dead Money

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 01, 2018 7:53am   Comments
Jim Cramer said on CNBC's "Mad Money" that Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD) is "dead money." He can't think of a reason to buy it. Cramer thinks that selling at $67 "seems wrong," but he sees no catalyst to buy it.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is a good company, said Cramer. He advised his viewer to hold the stock. It's trading at its 52-week high, but Cramer is a buyer at the current price level.

Posted-In: CNBC Jim Cramer Mad MoneyMedia

